Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 15th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$29.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.94. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

