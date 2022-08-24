Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of RY stock opened at C$126.49 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.09. The company has a market cap of C$177.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 in the last ninety days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.67.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
See Also
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.