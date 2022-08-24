Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$126.49 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$132.09. The company has a market cap of C$177.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.06.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

