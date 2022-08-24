Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

