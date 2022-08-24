Roundview Capital LLC Buys 881 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. abrdn plc increased its position in Danaher by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,783,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,139,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DHR traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.67 and its 200 day moving average is $269.14. The firm has a market cap of $206.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher
In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
