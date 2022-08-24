Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $714.15. 7,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,754. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.31. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

