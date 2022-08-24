Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 1,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.89) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

