Roseon Finance Price Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Roseon Finance has a market cap of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.
About Roseon Finance
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Buying and Selling Roseon Finance
