ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $887,628.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00217016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,990,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

ROOBEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

