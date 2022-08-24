Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.97

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 4205853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

