Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares in the company, valued at $67,237,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,123,174. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. 162,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609,452. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.