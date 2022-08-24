Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 29,500 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,209,142 shares in the company, valued at C$7,132,022.48.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 27,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$9,720.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$10,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$4,600.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$7,175.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 126,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$53,130.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 37,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$17,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,450.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$12,750.00.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Nighthawk Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,806. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$44.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.