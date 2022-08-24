RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in RLI by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth $89,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.47 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

