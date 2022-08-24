Ripio Credit Network Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $28,870.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00059128 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

