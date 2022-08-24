Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 109 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,936 ($59.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,496. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,895.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,439.44. The firm has a market cap of £79.99 billion and a PE ratio of 537.11.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

