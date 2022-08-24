RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Down 1%

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.20 ($14.49) and last traded at €14.20 ($14.49). 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.35 ($14.64).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $950.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.36 and a 200-day moving average of €15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

