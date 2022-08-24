Revolution Populi Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $15,828.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00128383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00074917 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

