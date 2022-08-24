Resolute Advisors LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for 0.0% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

DOCU stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.29 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

