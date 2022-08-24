Resolute Advisors LLC Has $39.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.65. 96,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,911. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.56 and its 200 day moving average is $382.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.