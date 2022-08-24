Resolute Advisors LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in SEA by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,070 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in SEA by 87.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,028 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 4.5 %

SE traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $93.73. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.