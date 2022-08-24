Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stelco (STLC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stelco (TSE: STLC) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

8/12/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

8/4/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$73.00.

7/27/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$63.85 to C$53.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00.

7/14/2022 – Stelco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$55.00.

6/29/2022 – Stelco is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:STLC traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Stelco Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.50.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

