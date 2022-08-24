renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.0628 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $193,547.41 and $3.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

renDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

