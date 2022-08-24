Render Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $151.87 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Render Token has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Render Token coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $151.87 million and $14.20 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,672.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00128512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00075308 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 coins and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

