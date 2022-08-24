Release Project 1-Day Volume Tops $21,429.00 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Release Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

