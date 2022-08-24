Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 5010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Regulus Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$72.31 million and a P/E ratio of -20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

