reflect.finance (RFI) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $214,129.38 and approximately $514.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003799 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128820 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033327 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078919 BTC.
reflect.finance Coin Profile
RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,681 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
