RChain Trading Down 13.6% This Week (REV)

RChain (REV) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. RChain has a market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $69,667.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.
RChain Coin Profile
RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.
RChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
