Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $54,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

