Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,439 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $57,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 476,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,366,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

