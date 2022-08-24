Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $60.41 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $60,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

