Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $50.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $50,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.