Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $44,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 123,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle International Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

