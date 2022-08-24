Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,943 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $43,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 11,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WM opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

