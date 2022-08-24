Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,570 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5,941.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66,480 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $978,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.10 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.16.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

