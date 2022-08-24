RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $574.65 and last traded at $574.65. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $595.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTLLF shares. HSBC lowered RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,076.53) to €970.00 ($989.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($753.06) to €689.00 ($703.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $717.25.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.65.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

