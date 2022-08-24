Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.90

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 45962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RANJY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Randstad Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

