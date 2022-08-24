Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Trading Down 5%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 1,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

