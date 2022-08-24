RamenSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,387.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 2,065.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded up 1,800.4% against the U.S. dollar. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $54,219.21 and $22,387.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
