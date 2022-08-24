RamenSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,387.00 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 2,065.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, RamenSwap has traded up 1,800.4% against the U.S. dollar. RamenSwap has a market capitalization of $54,219.21 and $22,387.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

