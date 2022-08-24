Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,934.59

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $100,934.59 and $9,906.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00764529 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016343 BTC.
Rage Fan Coin Profile
Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.
Buying and Selling Rage Fan
