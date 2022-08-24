Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100,934.59

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $100,934.59 and $9,906.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00764529 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.