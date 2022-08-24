Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0209 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $14.94 million and $576,134.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,255.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00079697 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

