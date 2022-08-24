Quantfury Token (QTF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $82,158.00

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $99.56 million and approximately $82,158.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.96 or 0.00046249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

