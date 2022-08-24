Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62.49 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Qtum has a market cap of $367.20 million and approximately $62.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00016335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023694 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,299,886 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

