QANplatform (QANX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $29.84 Million

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. QANplatform has a market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $186,275.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QANplatform has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,707.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004653 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003822 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00128561 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033560 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075533 BTC.
About QANplatform
QANplatform (QANX) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,289,641 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform.
QANplatform Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for QANplatform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QANplatform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.