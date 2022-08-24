Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Issued By Oppenheimer

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for QuickLogic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for QuickLogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

Shares of QUIK opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.03 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.73. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuickLogic news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $126,405.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $126,405.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $34,927.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $176,829 in the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QuickLogic



QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading

