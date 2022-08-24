Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lumentum Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumentum in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 31.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 1,139.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lumentum by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.