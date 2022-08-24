Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Lifted by Analyst

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Invitation Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Invitation Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INVH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

