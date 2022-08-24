PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $90.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get PVH alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PVH by 564.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in PVH by 100.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PVH by 87.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 303,643 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in PVH by 3.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in PVH by 26.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 110,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.