PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0009

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1,544.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.55 or 1.00030046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00059939 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00026876 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

