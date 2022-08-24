PureFi Protocol (UFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,971.00

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $345,448.50 and approximately $68,971.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
About PureFi Protocol
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,118,240 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
PureFi Protocol Coin Trading
