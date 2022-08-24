PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Down 2.5%

PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. 13,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 22,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

PureBase Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About PureBase

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

See Also

