Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.64.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEG opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.